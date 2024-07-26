Seattle Mariners reportedly remain active in MLB trade talks after Randy Arozarena deal

The Seattle Mariners pulled off a big trade late Thursday night, acquiring outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays in a blockbuster deal.

With the team struggling big time as of late and having fallen out of first place, front office head Jerry Dipoto likely isn’t done. He’s not called “Trading Jerry” for no reason.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Seattle is remaining active in trade talks with the deadline a mere few days away. That includes looking for bullpen help and another bat.

This comes at a time with the Mariners struggling big time. They have lost eight of nine and were just swept by the lowly Los Angeles Angels. This has Seattle entering MLB games today with a 53-51 record and one game behind the Houston Astros in what has been a pedestrian American League West this season.

Seattle Mariners will make more deals ahead of the MLB trade deadline

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Bullpen help makes sense. Outside of closer Andrés Muñoz (1.35 ERA, 1.00 WHIP) and Tayler Saucedo (2.03 ERA, 1.28 WHIP), this unit leaves a lot to be desired. Ryne Stanek has struggled to a 4.38 ERA while both Trent Thornton and Austin Voth have not fared much better.

The likes of Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott and Drew Smyly of the Chicago Cubs would seem to be ideal fits in the Pacific Northwest.

As for for Seattle’s lineup, there are major needs throughoug the infield. It just designated Ty France for assignment, meaning first base should be a target area.