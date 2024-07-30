San Francisco Giants likely to be sellers ahead of MLB trade deadline: 3 veterans who could be moved

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants entered MLB games today with a 53-55 record and 10.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Despite riding a four-game winning streak, they can’t be seen as legitimate playoff contenders at this point in the season.

Will this lead to San Francisco being sellers ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline? One report suggests that it’s more than likely.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that rival general managers believe that the Giants will sell off some of their veteran assets here within the next several hours.

If the Giants are indeed sellers, there are going to be several teams interested in veterans they might trade. Here, we look at some candidates.

Blake Snell, starting pitcher: The reigning National League Cy Young winner has been dealing with injuries throughout the season. However, Snell is coming off a 15 strikeout performance against the Colorado Rockies this past weekend. He seems to be 100%. He’s also playing under a one-year, $32 million contract with a player option for next season. One contending team has been linked to Snell ahead of the deadline.

Matt Chapman, third base: Also playing under a one-year deal, Chapman could act as an upgrade for a contending team. The four-time Gold Glove winner is hitting .242 with 15 homers and 48 RBI on the season. Perhaps, a team like the New York Yankees come calling.