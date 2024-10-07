New San Francisco Giants rumor points to winter pursuit of stud slugger from NL, but it’s not Pete Alonso

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A new report from a prominent MLB insider suggests the San Francisco Giants will be a serious contender for a specific stud slugger who will be available in free agency this winter.

The Giants have the bad luck of being in one of the best divisions in baseball. They have to deal with the absurd spending of the Los Angeles Dodgers. A San Diego Padres team that continues to make savvy trades to improve the roster. And an Arizona Diamondbacks club that keeps playing above expectations.

It showed in the Giants finishing their 2024 campaign with an 80-82 record despite having a team that should have competed for a Wild Card spot. This is why team president Farhan Zaidi was fired after six seasons last week. And replaced with board member and franchise great Buster Posey. Once Posey picks a new general manager, the team will switch gears to preparation for the offseason.

Under Zaidi, San Francisco has been active in free agency but has rarely acquired the player they’ve wanted. The hope is that will change with their new front office regime. A power bat is likely to be a priority in the winter and this week New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman pointed to one player that will likely be on their radar. But it’s not premiere slugger and impending free agent Pete Alonso.

The veteran MLB insider claimed that the Giants have been fans of Brewers slugger Willy Adames for some time and have looked into acquiring him previously. Heyman expects them to make a push for him on the open market this offseason.

Although Adames has never earned All-Star honors during his seven seasons in the league, he has turned into one of the premiere slugging infielders in the league over the last three seasons. In that time he has hit over 30 homers twice and peaked with 32 this season. He also knocked in a career-best 112 RBIs for the NL Central champions this season.

Heyman noted that the Dodgers and Braves are also likely to be top contenders for the talented infielder.

