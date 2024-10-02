Top MLB insider strongly dispels San Francisco Giants rumor that Buster Posey was behind Matt Chapman extension

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

While new San Francisco Giants President Buster Posey got a lot of credit for Matt Chapman’s extension last week, a prominent MLB insider isn’t buying those rumors.

There have been some serious changes at the top of the Giants front office over the last few days. After six seasons with the franchise, San Francisco removed Farhan Zaidi from his role as the head of baseball operations this week. It was a move that had been rumored for some time.

And surprisingly, taking over the position will be seven-time All-Star Buster Posey. The Giants legend was a member of the team’s board but doesn’t have any experience as an executive for a major organization. However, he likely was a favorite for the role after he reportedly brokered a contract extension with third baseman Matt Chapman after Zaidi made little progress with his representation.

It was a stunning rumor and seemed like a nail in the coffin for Zaidi’s tenure with the franchise. Yet, some around the league aren’t believers that the legendary catcher came out of the boardroom to broker a contract with Champman’s agent Scott Boras.

Jon Heyman says new San Francisco Giants president doesn’t deserve recent credit he’s received

“I saw that Posey was credited for [the Chapman] signing. I think he was getting over-credited,” MLB insider Jon Heyman said during a stream on Bleacher Report. “We’ll see. Derek Jeter had a chance to run an organization; it didn’t work out. I don’t want to say he wasn’t ready. The Giants have high hopes for Buster Posey and hope that it can work out.

“… They’re going to bring in a GM and they need one with experience because as smart as Buster Posey is, and as great as a baseball person as he is has no experience. And I don’t care if he gets credit for signing Matt Chapman. I mean come on, please. There’s no way that’s the way it happened. Scott Boras and Farhan Zaidi did that deal. Let’s be real here.”

The former San Francisco Giants president had been on the hot seat for some time after striking out in free agency during previous offseasons. Before the 2024 MLB season, he did land Chapman and reigning NL Cy Young Blake Snell. However, the team still had a losing record this year.

