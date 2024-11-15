MLB insider names 3 likely landing spots for Blake Snell, including San Francisco Giants

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Blake Snell won the Cy Young Award for the second time in his career and then entered MLB free agency. However, the two-time ERA leader didn’t sign a contract until mid-March, ultimately landing him back on the open market a year later.

Snell, represented by agent Scott Boras, ultimately settled for a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants worth $62 million. The contract included a player option for the 2025 season, which Snell declined so he could test the open market once again.

Blake Snell stats (ESPN): 3.12 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 145-44 K-BB, 3.3 K/BB ratio in 104 innings pitched

Related: San Francisco Giants among teams in on Juan Soto

After signing late in the offseason, Snell struggled with injuries and inconsistency during the first half of the year. He made just 6 starts from April 8 to the end of June, posting a 9.51 ERA with a 5.32 BB.9 and two stints on the injured list. However, after he got healthy, Snell posted a 1.23 ERA in his final 14 starts.

Coming off a strong second-half performance, MLB insider Jon Heyman told Bleacher Report that Snell prefers to play on the West Coast and he believes the All-Star pitcher stays on that side of the country.

“Snell is a West Coast guy. He’s one of those guys who probably prefers the West Coast. I could see him going back to the Giants very, very easily. My prediction for Snell, first would be the GIants. if not the Giants, I would consider the Angels…Dodgers as well.” Jon Heyman on Blake Snell’s preference in MLB free agency and potential landing spots

Also Read: Best baseball players of all time

The Giants have also been linked in MLB rumors to Corbin Burnes and Roki Sasaki, but Snell’s familiarity with the franchise might make him a better fit. San Francisco is also being heavily linked to infielder Ha-Seong Kim, who played with Snell from 2021-’23 with the San Diego Padres.

While Heyman seems to view the Giants as the favorites for now, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels are also reportedly in the mix. While the Angels wouldn’t be able to offer Snell a shot at competing for a championship, they might be willing to make him one of the highest-paid MLB players.

As for the Dodgers, who pursued Snell last offseason, they do seem to have a preference for a front-line starter with ties to the West Coast (Burnes). For now, though, Burnes seems to be the club’s priority and they remain in the mix to re-sign outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.