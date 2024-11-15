Insider fuels troubling Baltimore Orioles rumors about Corbin Burnes leaving in MLB free agency

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Orioles paid a steep price to acquire starting pitcher Corbin Burnes last offseason, trading two of their top prospects to the Milwaukee Brewers for the All-Star hurler. A year later, MLB rumors seem to be hinting that Baltimore will lose Burnes for nothing in MLB free agency.

The Orioles knew the risks in February 2024 when they traded pitching prospect DL Hall and third baseman Joey Ortiz to Milwaukee in exchange for Burnes. While Baltimore boasted the prospect depth to part with Hall and Ortiz, the risk came with Burnes playing on an expiring contract.

Corbin Burnes stats (ESPN): 2.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 15-9 record, 181 strikeouts in 194.1 innings

Burnes wanted to test the open market and the Orioles were willing to take that risk with the hope they could convince him to re-sign. The odds of keeping him climbed when billionaire David Rubenstein became the Orioles owner, vowing to increase payroll and invest in a championship-caliber roster.

However, amid swirling MLB rumors regarding clubs like the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets, it now appears the Orioles are unlikely to retain their ace.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, MLB insider Jon Heyman touched on why the Orioles could be at a real risk of losing Burnes to a fellow contender in MLB free agency.

“I do think it’s probably a long shot, he’s probably going to get over $200 million. I think Burnes will probably go elsewhere else. More likely a bigger market team than Baltimore.” Jon Heyman on whether or not the Baltimore Orioles will be able to re-sign Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes career stats (Baseball Reference): 3.19 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 4.14 K/BB, 11.0 K/9, 7.0 H/9

It would be a rough outcome for the Orioles’ front office, especially if Burnes signs with another AL East team or even joins another World Series contender. He proved integral to Baltimore’s success last season, but the contract demands might just push him out of the club’s price range.

If that’s the case, the Orioles could pivot to starting pitcher Blake Snell or Max Fried. The potential savings could also allow Baltimore to spend at other positions, improving the depth and overall talent of the roster after losing Burnes. One thing that’s clear, losing out on Burnes wouldn’t change the Orioles’ plan to spend this winter.

