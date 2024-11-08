Los Angeles Dodgers star Teoscar Hernandez targeted by these 2 AL teams in MLB free agency

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Teoscar Hernandez hit MLB free agency a year ago, settling for a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers to rebuild his value after a disappointing 2023 season with the Seattle Mariners. One year later, MLB rumors have already made it clear that the gamble on himself has paid off.

Hernandez, age 32, earned the Silver Slugger Award twice from 2018-’22 as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. In his last three seasons in Toronto, he never posted an OPS under .800. However, he posted just a .741 OPS in 2023 after being traded to Seattle.

Teoscar Hernandez stats (ESPN): .272/.339/.501, .840 OPS, 33 home runs, 32 doubles, 99 RBI

He took a one-year, $23.5 million contract with the Dodgers in January 2023. Plugged into the Dodgers lineup, Hernandez delivered his first 30-home run season since 2021, nearly hit 100 RBI for just the second time in his career and posted his highest OPS in three seasons.

Now, fresh off winning a World Series with Los Angeles, Hernandez’s name is popping up in MLB rumors just days into free agency. While the Dodgers would like to bring him back, two American League teams are very much in the mix.

Teoscar Hernandez postseason stats: .250/.352/.417, .769 OPS, 3 home runs, 12 RBI

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox are among the teams most interested in Hernandez this winter. Both AL East clubs are known to be in the market for a right-handed bat with power and Hernandez would certainly provide it.

Boston Red Sox payroll 2025 (FanGraphs): $136 million

While the Red Sox have repeatedly shed payrolls in recent years, the club has been tied in MLB free agency rumors to some of the top starting pitchers and hitters. As for Baltimore, re-signing Corbin Burnes is the club’s top priority but it also wants to strengthen an Orioles lineup that underwhelmed in October.

The Orioles and Red Sox are also very familiar with Hernandez’s game from his time in Toronto. While he’s a liability in the outfield defensively, Hernandez could provide 30-plus home runs for either Boston or Baltimore next season.