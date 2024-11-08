MLB rumors link New York Yankees to 4 top players at key position in free agency, including All-Stars

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees reached the World Series for the first time since 2009, only to lose in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers. With MLB free agency underway, there are already MLB rumors swirling regarding some of the top Yankees free agent targets this winter.

There are already two well-known areas where New York wants to improve, base running and defense, which proved costly throughout the season and even more so in Game 5 of the World Series. While addressing both issues are among the club’s top priorities, re-signing Juan Soto comes first and that might not be the only big splash the team wants to make.

New York Yankees payroll (2025): $186.406 million

Many of the top MLB free agents this year can help New York in critical areas of need, though, there’s significant competition from fellow contenders like the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. With other World Series threats in the mix, New York is casting a wider net with free agent targets.

The New York Post‘s Jon Heyman reports that Corbin Burnes, Max Fried and Blake Snell are among the top Yankees free agent targes this winter. New York is also interested in Sean Manaea, who is coming off an outstanding season with the Mets.

Corbin Burnes stats (ESPN): 2.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 15-9 record, 181 strikeouts in 194.1 innings

While pitching seems to be the focus for New York, there is a hitter on the club’s radar. Heyman notes that the Yankees have “checked in on” outfielder Anthony Santander and first baseman Pete Alonso. However, the organization only views them as fallback plans if Soto signs with a team like the Mets or Toronto Blue Jays.

Burnes will likely be the toughest to sign, with MLB rumors this week pointing to a $200-plus million contract value that could hinder the Yankees’ ability to re-sign Soto and address other needs. As for Snell, he was one of the top Yankees free agent targets last offseason but the two sides could never agree on a deal.

With Gerrit Cole opting into the remainder of his contract, New York is looking for a second ace to pair with its top starter. Considering the wealth of talent to choose from, the Yankees will likely come out of MLB free agency with one high-end starter added to their rotation.