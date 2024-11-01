San Francisco Giants ‘not a desirable location for big free agents,’ claims MLB Network host

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey faces a significant challenge as he seeks to change the franchise’s fortunes. The three-time World Series champion will be tackling his first offseason as president of baseball operations.

Posey replaced Farhan Zaidi after the Giants failed to make the playoffs for the third consecutive season. They finished a disappointing 80-82, landing in fourth place in the tough National League West.

The Giants have consistently missed out on major free agents in recent years, including Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge, and Shohei Ohtani. This offseason, Juan Soto represents another premium target, likely commanding a contract in the $600 million range.

While San Francisco will likely pursue Soto, whether they’ll be able to sign him remains another question. The Giants have struggled to land marquee free agents, though they did secure All-Stars Matt Chapman and Blake Snell last offseason after missing out on both Ohtani and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

MLB Network host claims San Francisco Giants look like ‘second-class citizens’ missing out on big names

Chris Russo, host of MLB Network’s “High Heat” and formerly of “Mike and the Mad Dog,” suggests the Giants should avoid the high-end free agent market altogether.

Speaking on KNBR Radio, Russo said the Giants should “not try to play in this free agent game.”

“I think that just increases the idea that the Giants are second-class citizens to LA and, to a certain degree, San Diego,” Russo said.

How can Buster Posey and the Giants get out of the Dodgers' World Series shadow?



Chris "Mad Dog" Russo joined the morning show to give some harsh truths on a dark day for baseball in San Francisco.



(via @knbrmurph & @rodbrooksTV) pic.twitter.com/PTjbLwvgfk — KNBR (@KNBR) October 31, 2024

The television and radio personality believes the Giants have no realistic chance of signing Soto and should instead focus on rebuilding through their farm system.

“The Giants, right now, are not a desirable location for the big free agents,” Russo noted. “First off, they’re in the shadow of the team in the south. Secondly, they haven’t been good for a long period of time. Thirdly, obviously, the ballpark from an offensive standpoint can be a hindrance.”

Russo emphasized that failed pursuits of star free agents only reinforce the perception of the Giants as “second-class citizens.”

“I would try to build a solid organization,” Russo added. “It’s going to take a year or two to get that kicked up again, build up my farm system, and get good before I start chasing free agents.”

According to Spotrac, the Giants’ current 2025 payroll is nearly $150 million, though that figure could change if Snell opts out of his contract.

