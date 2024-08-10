San Francisco Giants top 2 free agent additions reportedly locks to opt out of current contracts, test free agency

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The top two players the San Francisco Giants signed before the start of the 2024 season are both expected to opt out of their current deals and test free agency again this winter.

Despite their best efforts, this has been another frustrating season for the San Francisco Giants. Entering the MLB games today, they are fourth in a very tough National League West and just two games over .500. It is not where they hoped to be in August.

The team’s season results are all the more disappointing because, after a pair of offseasons where they failed to make a splash in free agency, they were able to add Scott Boras clients Blake Snell and Matt Chapman weeks before the 2024 season began. Both struggled early, but despite playing well over the last month, there is a strong chance both are wearing different uniforms next season.

Blake Snell stats (2024): 2-3 Record. 4.31 ERA, 1.101 WHIP, 80 SO, 25 BB, 62.2 IP

Blake Snell and Matt Chapman are reportedly lock to opt out of current San Francisco Giants contracts

This week, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that Blake Snell is sure to decline his $38.5 million player options for next season. Snell had a horrid start to the season after beginning spring training a month after his contemporaries. However, he has been on fire over the last month and has a 0.55 ERA in his last five starts.

However, Snell won’t be alone in opting out. Heyman claims Chapman “too, is expected to decline the first of two more $18M options” he has after this season. Chapman also had a bumpy start to the season but has worked his way to having a 5.3 WAR due to his outstanding defense at third.

Matt Chapman stats (2024): .246 AVG, .335 SLG, .446 OBP, 19 HR, 57 RBI, 80 R

The San Francisco Giants have struggled mightily to sign notable free agents until they landed Snell and Chapman in March. Retaining Snell might be problematic. But when it comes to the third baseman, Heyman reports “The Giants do have interest in signing him long term and are expected to broach that subject again.”

