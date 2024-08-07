MLB execs reportedly baffled by San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels trade deadline strategy

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to the biggest winners and losers from this year’s MLB trade deadline, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels left some executives around the league confused by their team-building strategy last month.

While there weren’t any blockbuster deals made before the July MLB trade deadline, there were many moves made. The Baltimore Orioles added to their pitching staff. The New York Yankees landed a potential-rich talent in Jazz Chisholm. And the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired an impact pitcher in Jack Flaherty.

Related: San Francisco Giants reportedly had extreme demands for Blake Snell trade this summer

Heading into the deadline, there was a lot of speculation about the rumored approach for the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants. Yet neither organization made the sort of moves many expected. And that garnered bewilderment and negative reviews from some executives around MLB.

“I get the teams that made moves and why they made them, but I was more interested in the teams that didn’t do much. If you’re the Tigers or Giants, you can squint and see a path to contention over the next couple of years because they have good resources and some good young players. The Angels? I would love to hear what they see as their path forward,” an American League exec told MLB Network league insider Mark Feinsand on Tuesday.

Los Angeles is heading toward another season in last place of the AL West. They had worthwhile trade chips in Tyler Anderson, Taylor Ward, and Luis Rengifo but did not move any of them. They also passed on trading Shohei Ohtani last summer. It was a second straight season where they did little to bolster their farm system and future despite having assets that could have netted them a strong return.

MLB exec: ‘I didn’t quite get the San Francisco Giants moving Soler’

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike LA, the Giants did make a couple of moves before last month’s trade deadline. They shipped off Jorge Soler to the Atlanta Braves and Alex Cobb to the Cleveland Guardians. However, those decisions were also viewed negatively by some decision-makers around the game.

“I didn’t quite get the Giants moving Soler and then not moving any of their other guys,” an NL exec revealed to Feinsand. “He’s been a good player for them, and if they were going to keep the rest of that roster intact, why not keep him on it, as well?”

San Francisco has also struggled to land big free agents in recent offseasons. However, they did benefit from Blake Snell and Matt Chapman having longer-than-expected stays on the open market before this season. Unfortunately, both have made little impact for much of the 2024 season.

Related: Where do the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels land in our latest MLB power rankings?