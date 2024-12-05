San Francisco 49ers reportedly could threaten trade for 4-time Pro Bowler to drive down Brock Purdy contract price

A surprising new report suggests the San Francisco 49ers could use an interesting strategy to drive down the price on a new contract for quarterback Brock Purdy.

There is no other way to say it than this season for the 49ers has been an absolute disaster. The team entered the season after reaching the Super Bowl earlier this year. However, injuries to many of their top stars has completely undercut their chance at a fourth straight season in the playoffs.

Related: Where do the San Francisco 49ers land in our Week 14 NFL offense rankings?

While some might point to Christian McCaffrey suffering an injury late in preseason as when it all started to fall apart, the bad juju for the team began before that. In the summer, when the front office and stars Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk were embroiled in a contract dispute that forced both to miss almost all of training camp and preseason.

That dispute followed the same situation the year before with Deebo Samuel. It has become a frustrating trend for San Francisco 49ers fans. But something the organization feels it must do to try and maintain a roster that can finally bring the city its first Super Bowl win since 1994. And another difficult negotiation with a key member of the team is on the horizon.

Starting QB Brock Purdy only has one year left on his very team friendly contract. The one-time Pro Bowler is sure to get a huge raise very soon. But Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer claims the organization could threaten the addition of some star QBs to help drive down the price of an extension.

Brock Purdy stats (2024): 2,707 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 94.8 passer rating

San Francisco 49ers could threaten Kirk Cousins trade to drive down Brock Purdy contract price

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

“So how will the Niners approach negotiations with how this year has gone? If they want to take a hard line—and they could—they could use the availability of guys such as Sam Darnold and maybe even Kirk Cousins (if the Atlanta Falcons have an appetite for trading him) as leverage this offseason,” Breer claimed.

Darnold is set to return to free agency after this season. And will get a big raise after a Pro Bowl-level season with the Minnesota Vikings. On the flipside, after getting a massive deal last spring, Cousins is having a very disappointing first season in Atlanta. It has led to surprising speculation he could be traded this offseason.

Brock Purdy contract (Projection): Five years, $300 million

In the end, Breer believes a deal will get done between the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy. However, they have some interesting options if the young star looks to play hardball in negotiations.

Related: San Francisco 49ers’ 2x All-Pro feared to have suffered season-ending injury