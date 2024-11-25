NFL insider says San Francisco 49ers signing Daniel Jones ‘very real’ possibility after ugly Week 12 loss

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the San Francisco 49ers hope starting quarterback Brock Purdy only misses one game, one NFL insider believes there is a real chance they bring in Daniel Jones as an emergency option for Week 13.

This season has been nothing like what the 49ers envisioned entering training camp. With all the parts from a team that reached the Super Bowl returning in 2024, they seemed primed for another big season. However, they have been cursed by injuries all year.

A late summer ailment cost them star running back Christian McCaffrey for much of the season. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has again battled injuries this year. And worst of all, star pass catcher Brandon Aiyuk suffered a season-ending ACL tear just a month after signing a four-year, $120 million contract.

That curse continued in Week 12 as a surprise shoulder injury forced QB Brock Purdy out of Sunday’s game. In relief, Brandon Allen gave the 49ers reason to be very worried if Purdy misses much more than a game. And it is likely why the organization will take a hard look at a soon-to-be-released first-round draft bust this week.

San Francisco 49ers record: 5-6

Ian Rapoport says the San Francisco 49ers will seriously consider signing Daniel Jones

“The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with a shoulder injury to starter Brock Purdy. Who will miss Sunday’s game against the Packers,” NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport wrote. “Head coach Kyle Shanahan left open the possibility that Purdy could miss more than Sunday, with Purdy to be re-evaluated on Monday. If Purdy is deemed in danger of missing more time, San Francisco would make a lot of sense and could be very real.”

Daniel Jones was the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. However, outside a surprise year in 2022, as he led the team to the playoffs and a win in the Wild Card Round, he has been a huge disappointment. The New York Giants benched him earlier this week, and the QB asked for his release on Friday.

Daniel Jones stats (Career): 24-44-1 record, 14,582 passing yards, 85 total touchdowns, 47 interceptions, 2,179 rushing yards

Some believe if put in the right situation he could excel. Especially since he does have the ability to be a dual-threat. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has shown a strong ability to improve QBs. So it isn’t out of the realm of possibility he could elevate Jones’ game as well.

