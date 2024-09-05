San Francisco 49ers’ Ricky Pearsall back on practice field days after being shot

Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports

It was just this past Saturday that San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot during an attempted robbery in the Union Square neighborhood of the city.

Initial reports were all over the place as it related to Pearsall’s status. He was later taken to the hospital and deemed to be in serious condition.

Since then, it appears that the miraculous has happened. Pearsall was released from the hospital one day later. It turns out that he suffered a flesh wound to the chest and did not need surgery.

Now, less than a week after this traumatic situation happened, Pearsall is already on the practice field in Santa Clara watching his team prepare for Week 1 against the New York Jets.

Ricky Pearsall was shot Saturday and he’s back on the practice field watching his 49ers teammates Thursday pic.twitter.com/F8v1p68oHw — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 5, 2024

Talk about an absolutely insane turn of events.

Details of Ricky Pearsall released, San Francisco 49ers star wanted to play Monday

Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan noted on Thursday that the bullet hit Pearsall two inches below a tattoo of praying hands on his chest. This photo will show you just how close Pearsall came to suffering a serious injury.

Equally as crazy, Pearsall reportedly told Shanahan that he could have played Monday in San Francisco’s season-opener against the New York Jets.

That’s not going to happen. The 49ers placed him on the non-football injury list, meaning the former Florida star is out at least the first four games.

“He’s coming to meetings, he’s doing all that,” Shanahan told reporters. “He wants to go a while, a week or so, without trying to work up a sweat. After that, he’ll start his rehab and progress to getting back.”

The 17-year-old man who is allegedly responsible for shooting Pearsall is facing attempted murder charges.

As for San Francisco’s rookie, it seems like he’ll be on the field sooner rather than later.