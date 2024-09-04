Teenager who shot San Francisco 49ers’ Ricky Pearsall charged with attempted murder

Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is lucky to be alive after a traumatic event in the city this past weekend.

The rookie first-round pick from Florida was shot in an attempted robbery while shopping in the posh Union Square neighboorhood of the city.

Pearsall was the victim of a gunshot wound to the chest after a struggle between the young receiver and a 17-year-old male. He was initially listed as being in serious condition before being upgraded to stable.

Since then, we’ve received nothing but good news on this front. Pearsall was released from the hospital on Sunday. He was also seen in the 49ers’ weight room on Tuesday. The wound itself did not hit any vital organs and was through-and-through. He did not need surgery.

As for the male who was arrested and booked in San Francisco, he’s now facing several serious charges.

According to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkin, the unnamed teen has been chaged with attempted murder. NBC Sports Bay Area also reports that the man is facing charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and attempted robbery.

“At this time, because we are dealing with a minor, there is very little that I can share beyond what I have just said with respect to the charges and with respect to how things will move forward,” Jenkins said.

Indeed, the 17-year-old is facing charges as a minor. He will be in juvenile court on Wednesday. It has been somewast of a hot-button issue due to the seriousness of the alleged crime.

As for Ricky Pearsall, he has been placed on the non-football injury list and will be at least the first four games of the season.