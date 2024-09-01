San Francisco 49ers provide encouraging update on Ricky Pearsall’s status

Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest Saturday afternoon in an attempted robbery in Union Square.

Reports were muddied to begin with. As things played out, we started to understand the gravity of the situation. He fought back against the 17-year-old attacker, with both ending up being shot. Immediately after the man was arrested, Pearsall was seen making his way into an ambulance with help of first responders before heading to the hospital.

We now have an encouraging update on this courtesy of the 49ers themselves.

“San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was released from the hospital this afternoon as he continues to recover from a bullet wound to his chest,” the 49ers said in a statement. “He and his family, along with the entire San Francisco 49ers organization, would like to thank the San Francisco 49ers Police Department, emergency medical services, doctors and staff at the San Francisco General Hospital.”

Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports

This is obviously great news for the former Arizona State and Florida wide receiver. The situation itself could have been much more serious.

Pearsall, 23, was the 31st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He had dealt with a shoulder injury throughout the offseason and training camp.

There is no word on when the youngster will be able to return to the field. But for now, that’s on the back burner. It’s all about his recovery after such a traumatic event.