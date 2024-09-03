Promising San Francisco 49ers news on Trent Williams contract talks before Week 1

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers signed a Brandon Aiyuk contract extension just over a week out from NFL Week 1, ending months of NFL trade rumors and avoiding a potential departure. However, the team was still left to deal with the Trent Williams contract holdout.

Williams, age 36, has earned first-team All-Pro honors in three consecutive seasons with the 49ers. A future Hall of Famer at left tackle, Williams is one of the best NFL players in 2024 and is critical to the success of San Francisco’s offense and protecting Brock Purdy.

Trent Williams contract (Spotrac): $10.756 million cap hit in 2024, $34.107 million cap hit in 2025, $37.797 million cap hit in 2026

However, the veteran isn’t happy with his deals. With salaries for the highest paid NFL players skyrocketing, the All-Pro tackle wants to renegotiate. Talks between the two sides have been slow, increasing the risk of San Francisco facing the New York Jets in Week 1 without one of their best players.

Fortunately for San Francisco, per ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, Williams is headed back to the team’s facilities and the two sides are moving closer towards a contract resolution. Barring any hiccups, the 49ers’ left tackle will be out there on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets.

San Francisco technically didn’t have to renegotiate Williams’ deal.He is under contract through 2026, his age-38 season, and remains one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL. However, Williams’ history of being willing to sit out and make teams uncomfortable paired with his monumental importance to the team’s success pushed things in his favor. When a new contract is signed, Williams should reclaim his title as the highest-paid offensive lineman in football.