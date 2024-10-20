San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk suffers gruesome Week 7 knee injury: 4 replacements options before NFL trade deadline

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

A scary-looking knee injury could seriously put Brandon Aiyuk’s San Francisco 49ers season in danger of ending after Week 7.

This year has delivered very mixed results for 49ers star receiver Brandon Aiyuk. After holding in at training camp all summer, and nearly being traded to two different teams, the talented receiver landed the massive contract extension he was hoping for. Unfortunately, his season has not been as productive.

Due to a lack of reps throughout the summer, he unsurprisingly has had a quiet start to the 2024 NFL season. In recent weeks, he seemingly was coming to life and looking like the player he has been the last two years. However, that progress may have been put to a permanent stop on Sunday.

In the first half of the San Francisco 49ers Week 7 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, Aiyuk took a big hit from a pair of KC defenders. After rolling around in agony on the turf, a replay showed the pass catcher’s right knee being badly bent in a direction that often leads to serious injuries.

He was able to be helped off the field. But he never returned to the game after being evaluated on the sideline. Best-case scenario, Aiyuk could miss a few games. Worst-case, he is done for the rest of the season if some of the fears on social media are realized. If Aiyuk is unable to return this season, here are four impact players the 49ers could target before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.

4 Brandon Aiyuk replacement options for the San Francisco 49ers

DeAndre Hopkins

There have been rumors about the Titans potentially trading DeAndre Hopkins for months. With the team falling to 1-5 after another loss this week, the organization may feel even more compelled to move him. He is the best receiver that could be available before the deadline. And he would certainly help the 49ers maintain their championship hopes this season.

Odell Beckham Jr.

On paper, the idea of adding Odell Beckham Jr. to an already stacked Dolphins receivers room seemed like a fun idea. However, Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion dashed all of those plans. If the 49ers are desperate enough, Miami should sell high now on the three-time Pro Bowler who is unlikely to make a worthwhile impact on their season.

Mike Williams

After trading for Davante Adams this week, Mike Williams is reportedly the odd man out in the Jets receiver room. While the former Chargers star is passed his prime, the endzone threat would be an affordable impact addition for San Francisco before Nov. 5.

Kenrick Bourne

49ers veteran Kendrick Bourne is a rock-solid player who is likely to be available after the Patriots fell to 1-6 on Sunday. While he is a third receiver at best, the 29-year-old likely wouldn’t be costly in a trade. And he could jump in and help out immediately since he is very familiar with the offensive style of head coach Kyle Shanahan.

