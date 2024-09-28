Is San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey closer to returning?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This news will certainly perk up San Francisco 49ers fans amid the team’s tough 1-2 start to the season.

Lombardi: 49ers aiming to begin ramping up Christian McCaffrey's Achilles rehab on Monday. — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) September 27, 2024

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey will begin ramping up his rehab early next week.

“Yeah, we’d like to start hitting his rehab here harder on Monday,” Shanahan said, via 49ers Webzone.

Related: San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy gets MRI, Christian McCaffrey goes to Germany to see specialist

McCaffrey has yet to play a game this season. During training camp, he was dealing with a calf issue and Achilles tendinitis. McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve following the Niners’ Week 1 win against the New York Jets.

Christian McCaffrey Went To Germany For His Achilles?



Regenerative Medicine Doctor Explains ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OA8fORbP3v — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) September 24, 2024

The tendinitis seemed to worsen early in the season as McCaffrey recently went to Germany to see a specialist.

With McCaffrey about to up his rehab, does this mean the door is open for him to return for Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks?

“And now, Christian’s back here, and at some point, we’ll get [him] back,” Niners general manager John Lynch said, via 49ers Webzone. “We’ll have to hit certain markers, and we’ll try the ramp-up. And, God willing, the thing has quieted down, and we can build him back up in a really smart and thoughtful way.”

McCaffrey was the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year after leading the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,023), total touchdowns (21), and rushing yards (1,459).

Christian McCaffrey’s injury history

McCaffrey has dealt with numerous injuries before. During his time with the Carolina Panthers, McCaffrey missed 13 games in 2020 due to ankle, shoulder, and thigh injuries, and 10 games in 2021 with hamstring and ankle issues.

Jordan Mason has filled in very well for McCaffrey in the first three games of the season. The third-year running back has rushed for 324 yards and two touchdowns.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Niners are 10-point home favorites against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Related: Week 4 fantasy waiver wire targets, identifying top waiver wire pickups for this week



