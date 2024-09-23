San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy gets MRI, Christian McCaffrey goes to Germany to see specialist

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The hits keep on coming for the San Francisco 49ers.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed injuries to quarterback Brock Purdy and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave following Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He also gave a not-so-promising update on running back Christian McCaffrey’s Achilles injury.

Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy has back soreness and is day to day. #49ers — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) September 23, 2024

Purdy is suffering from back soreness and is considered day-to-day, while Hargrave will have surgery after suffering a partially torn triceps. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle will most likely miss the rest of the season, Shanahan told reporters, via the San Francisco Chronicle’s Eric Branch. Shanahan added that there’s a possibility Hargrave could return if the team makes a deep playoff run.

Kyle Shanahan said DT Javon Hargrave (triceps) will need surgery and there's a chance he could return if the #49ers make a deep playoff run. — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) September 23, 2024

McCaffrey, meanwhile, traveled to Germany to see a specialist about his Achilles tendinitis. The All-Pro is currently on injured reserve and would be eligible to return for Week 5’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. It remains to be seen if that will be the case.

Kyle Shanahan said RB Christian McCaffrey went to Germany over the weekend to see a specialist about his Achilles. #49ers — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) September 23, 2024

Regarding Purdy, NFL Network’s National Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Niners’ star quarterback went through a battery of tests, including an MRI, and the results came back mostly clean.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: On the #49ers injuries to Brock Purdy and Javon Hargrave… pic.twitter.com/Zu8CxHvpQU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2024

Will George Kittle play in Week 4?

In other injury news, Shanahan is hoping tight end George Kittle will be able to get back to practice this week. Kittle missed Sunday’s game due to a hamstring issue.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is still expected to be out due to a calf injury.

The 1-2 Niners will face the 1-2 New England Patriots at home next Sunday. The Niners are 10.5-point favorites.

