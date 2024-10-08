Former San Diego Padres top draft pick involved in wild police pursuit that led to 4-car crash and foot chase

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A former No. 1 overall MLB Draft pick for the San Diego Padres reportedly was involved in a four-car crash and a foot chase by police on Friday.

USA Today reported on Monday that Matt Bush, a player selected first overall in the 2004 MLB Draft by the Padres, was arrested in Arlington, Texas late last week. After being asked to pull over by authorities when he was found to be driving erratically, the 38-year-old decided to try and evade police.

The six-year MLB veteran ended up putting quite a few residences in Arlington in danger as he ran a red light. Then caused a four-car crash as he tried to avoid arrest. “Authorities allege Bush ran a red light just prior to the accident, hit a truck, and collided with two other vehicles stopped at a traffic light,” USA Today reported.

Thankfully, there were no life-threatening injuries reported from the crash. Yet, that is not where things ended. The former Padres prospect left his vehicle and tried to elude police on foot. Fortunately, authorities were able to chase and detain him. Bush has reportedly been charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest, and an accident involving injury.

Former San Diego Padres prospect Matt Bush was sentenced to five years in jail for 2012 accident

Matt Bush was drafted by the San Diego Padres a decade ago after being a local high school star. Unfortunately, he struggled in the minors as a shortstop and was eventually converted into a pitcher. But his run with the franchise ended after a few years when he allegedly assaulted two high school lacrosse players.

After being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays he was soon sent packing following another assault allegation, this time to a woman. In 2012, he was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for crashing into a 72-year-old motorcyclist while drunk. He also fled the scene of that accident.

Following his stint in prison, he would restart his baseball career. Bush would go on to pitch for the Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers during six years in the big leagues from 2016 to 2023.

