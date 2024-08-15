Prominent MLB insider claims San Diego Padres to target surprise reunion with former star this winter

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Despite passing on re-signing him this past offseason, the top MLB insider believes the San Diego Padres could pursue a reunion with one of their former top stars.

Entering the MLB games today, the Padres are one of the hottest teams in baseball. After an up-and-down start to the season, they have evolved into one of the most complete teams in baseball. They have a dangerous lineup and a surprisingly formidable starting rotation led by Dylan Cease.

That building momentum is why the Pads were also buyers before July’s MLB trade deadline. Last month, they pursued several impact arms. And while they didn’t get the stud starter they were hoping for, they did land the best closer on the marker, Tanner Scott.

To the surprise of some around the league, one of the stars they checked in on acquiring was former ace Blake Snell. In his third and final year in San Diego, the one-time All-Star won his second Cy Young Award. However, despite conversations about a new contract in the winter, the two sides never came close to a deal and Snell ended up joining rivals the San Francisco Giants.

Blake Snell contract: Two years, $62 million

San Diego Padres could target 2025 reunion with Blake Snell

Well, it seems the San Diego Padres are still hot for Snell and could target him again when he returns to free agency after the season.

“The Padres love Blake Snell and could play for him this winter,” New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote on Thursday. He’s almost sure to decline his $30M player option (one rival GM opined it would take a “catastrophic injury” for him to exercise it).”

To enter free agency again this winter Snell will turn down the second year in the two-year contract he signed in March. After a very slow start to the season, the two-time Cy Young has caught fire and notched his first no-hitter this month.

