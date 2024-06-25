San Antonio Spurs reportedly ‘appealing’ to 3-time All-Star on NBA trade block

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not yet known what the San Antonio Spurs plan to do with their excess of NBA Draft picks and cap room this summer.

San Antonio boasts the fourth and eighth overall selections in the coming draft. It has roughly $21.3 million to spend under the cap with salaries that will entice other teams in trades.

Fresh off another 60-loss season, the ultimate goal has to be to find more talent behind a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama.

The good news for San Antonio is that it seems to be an attractive destination for veterans due to Wemby’s mere presence on the roster.

The short of it is clear. Will these Spurs attempt to expedite a rebuild during the summer or take a more patient approach? One recent report indicates that they’ll take the latter approach.

Regardless, there is one star player on the NBA trade block who views the Spurs as an appealing potential destination. That comes in the form of Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young.

“The Lakers, Pelicans and Spurs remain three destinations that would be appealing to Young, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and teams in the lottery are not discounting the possibility the Spurs could engineer a move up to the top slot, which could open the door for Atlanta possibly selecting Clingan at No. 4.” Yahoo! Sports Jake Fischer on Trae Young, San Antonio Spurs

Young, 25, is firmly on the trade block after a couple disappointing seasons for the Hawks. Perhaps, San Antonio could offer up the fourth pick, eighth pick, future draft assets and other assets to pry Young away from Atlanta come draft night. It would also get back the No. 1 selection in a hypothetical trade.

Are the San Antonio Spurs interested in a Trae Young trade?

It’s an open question right now. It was reported during the spring that San Antonio’s brass might not see Young as a fit with Wemby given how ball-dominant he is.

“One other note. Spurs fans have been buzzing about the team getting in the mix for a Trae Young trade this summer, as he is the most acclaimed point guard likely to be available. League sources have told NBC Sports not to bet on that happening, as San Antonio doesn’t see Young as a fit with Wembanyama going forward. The Spurs might be more interested in the Hawks’ Dejounte Murray if he is available.” NBC Sports Kurt Helin on San Antonio Spurs interest in Trae Young

Other reports suggested that it was innevitable the Spurs would make a play for Young this summer.

All of this could be posturing as a way to create a better situation in trade talks with the Hawks. What we do know is that San Antonio has the assets to pull off a blockbuster trade.

In addition to the fourth and eighth picks in this year’s draft, the expiring contracts of Devonte’ Graham and Tre Jones would be appealing to other teams. Keldon Johnson ($19.0 million) and Zach Collins ($16.7 million) could also be used to help facilitate a trade.

As for Young, his market is seemingly questionable right now. The star guard has seen his reputation take a hit in league circles recently. He’s also playing under a five-year, $215.16 million contract.

None of this can take away from the fact that Young is still only 25 years old. He’s also averaging 25.5 points and 10.8 assists throughout his six-year career in Atlanta.

One way or another, something will come to a head here soon.

