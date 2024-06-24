San Antonio Spurs reportedly showing significant interest in surprise prospect at No. 4 pick

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs didn’t win the NBA Draft lottery for the second consecutive year, but they do have a pair of top-10 selections in the 2024 NBA Draft. While there are a lot of options on the table, there’s growing momentum behind one fast-rising prospect.

San Antonio has already been linked in NBA trade rumors to the No. 1 overall pick, reportedly having explored multiple options to move up before draft night. if San Antonio is unable to move up where it would grab Alex Sarr or Zaccharie Risacher, then there’s another player gaining momentum in San Antonio at No. 4 overall.

In his latest NBA mock draft, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony noted that the Spurs have shown increasing interest in center Donovan Clingan in the days leading up to the 2024 NBA Draft. Notably, San Antonio brought him in for an interview to get to know him better. There’s now a belief that the fourth overall pick could be the floor for Clingan on draft night.

Donovan Clingan stats: 13 PPG< 7.4 RPG< 1.5 APG, 2.5 BPG

Clingan would be an intriguing fit for San Antonio. Only 20 years old, his addition would mean San Antonio spent top four picks in consecutive years on bigs. It could also mean the Spurs have a 7-foot-2 Clinga and a 7-foot-4 Wembanyama sharing the court together.

While that would leave some questions offensively, the Clingan-Wembanyama pairing could be one of the best defensive duos in the NBA. San Antonio would instantly have one of the best interior defenses in basketball and it would be near the NBA leaders in team rebounding.

If San Antonio drafts Clingan with the fourth overall pick, then the Spurs would likely be looking at either UConn guard Stephon Castle or Kentucky point guard Rob Dillingham with the 8th pick. However, the door is still open for San Antonio to trade for a veteran point guard this summer. For now, though, the Spurs are focused on which spots they can address in the NBA Draft.