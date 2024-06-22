San Antonio Spurs reportedly eyeing blockbuster trade ahead of 2024 NBA Draft

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs have been prevalent in NBA trade rumors this offseason, both linked to moves in the 2024 NBA Draft and for All-Star players potentially on the move. With draft night nearing, the Spurs front office is reportedly remaining aggressive at targeting its coveted star.

San Antonio has the resources to pull off a trade for either an All-Star guard or for the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The question has been whether San Antonio will stand pat with its pair of top-10 picks or use either one or both of them to acquire a co-star to pair with Victor Wembanyama.

Unfortunately for San Antonio, some of its top options aren’t available right now. All-Star guard Darius Garland is reportedly on San Antonio’s radar, but the Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t willing to move Garland right now. As for a potential deal with the Atlanta Hawks, Dejounte Murray appears to be strongly preferred over a Trae Young trade but a deal for either player isn’t close. However, there’s another option being pursued.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Spurs are maintaining an active pursuit of a deal with Atlanta for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. San Antonio is still pushing for the deal, as the Washington Wizards are believed to be focused on the Spurs’ target.

There remain rumbles around the NBA that the Spurs will continue to try and move up from the No. 4 pick to No. 1 overall, vying to jump ahead of Washington for Alex Sarr. If San Antonio can’t agree to terms on a deal with Atlanta, it’s widely expected that the Wizards will draft Sarr with the second overall pick.

If San Antonio is unsuccessful, the Hawks could use the top pick on Donovan Clingan with Sarr going second overall to Washington. At that point, the Spurs will be hoping that 6-foot-8 wing Zaccarie Risacher is available for the taking at No. 4 overall.

