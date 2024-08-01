New Sacramento Kings trade rumor claims team targeting a deal for a specific elite rim protector

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

A new Sacramento Kings trade rumor claims the organization has an elite rim protector, and Boston Celtics veteran in their crosshairs.

The 2023-24 NBA season did not go as the Sacramento Kings hoped. After a breakthrough season the year before, they barely made it out of the NBA Play-In Tournament. And then were quickly bounced from this year’s playoffs. A clear message was sent: Sac-Town needed another big-time player.

Related: Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers among 4 teams ‘interested’ in trade for young forward

To the surprise of some around the league, the Kings did just that when they were the winner in the DeMar DeRozan free agent sweepstakes. That is by far their biggest move of the summer. However, a new report claims they have pivoted to trying to acquire one of the better shot blockers in the league.

Sacramento Kings targeting Robert Williams trade

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

“The Sacramento Kings are another team that has registered interest in [Robert] Williams,” Clutch Points NBA insider Brett Siegel reported this week. “The 6’9″ center would provide immediate rebounding and defensive depth in the frontcourt behind Domantas Sabonis. Sacramento ranked 14th in defensive rating and 13th in opponents’ points in the paint during the 2023-24 season. Two areas that Williams would immediately provide a boost in.”

Robert Williams stats (Career): 6 seasons, 7.3 points per game, 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.2 steals per game, 1.7 blocks per game

Williams earned all-defense honors in 2022 with the Boston Celtics. He was a key part of their run to the Finals that year. However, injuries have been a constant problem for him and it’s why he was moved to the Portland Trail Blazers before last season. He only played in six games last season after tearing a ligament in his right leg.

Related: Sacramento Kings reportedly targeting second big move after potential DeMar DeRozan signing, and it’s not Lauri Markkanen