NFL insider speculates on Russell Wilson’s next contract, cost for Pittsburgh Steelers

After the Denver Broncos were ready to be done with Russell Wilson following a disappointing two-year stint, the Pittsburgh Steelers pounced on the opportunity to sign a Super Bowl champion. Making the deal even sweeter was the fact that they only had to sign Wilson to a veteran minimum contract worth $1.2 million.
The downside, if there is one for a team atop the AFC North at 9-3, is that Wilson is only signed through the 2024-25 NFL season, meaning he’ll be a free agent once the Steelers’ season is over. But with the performance Wilson is putting on, he won’t have to play on a veteran minimum contract again in 2025.
Related: Pittsburgh Steelers rumors shed light on future of Justin Fields, Russell Wilson for 2025
Russell Wilson likely to land big contract in free agency
Part of the reason why Russell Wilson was so eager to sign a bottom-rate contract is because the Broncos were still paying him. In fact, if the Steelers would have signed Wilson to a larger contract, it would have reduced Denver’s cost, so he was always expected to sign for the vet min.
But that agreement ends this offseason, and after the type of season the 36-year-old has had, he’ll have no trouble landing a much bigger contract in free agency. Yet, some have wondered how much the nine-time Pro Bowl QB will be able to command.
ESPN’s Dan Graziano recently took a crack at estimating Wilson’s next contract following his latest gutsy win over the Bengals on Sunday. To no surprise, the Steelers QB is due another massive deal.
Even though he wasn’t healthy at the start of the season, Wilson has always been hyped as the Steelers’ starting quarterback. He’s made Mike Tomlin’s confidence in him pay off, leading the Steelers to a 5-1 record since returning to health. But Pittsburgh’s work is far from done.
No matter what happens down the stretch or in the playoffs, it’s safe to say Wilson repaired his reputation and is back on track to receive widespread interest as a free agent.
Related: See where Russell Wilson lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings