NFL insider speculates on Russell Wilson’s next contract, cost for Pittsburgh Steelers

After the Denver Broncos were ready to be done with Russell Wilson following a disappointing two-year stint, the Pittsburgh Steelers pounced on the opportunity to sign a Super Bowl champion. Making the deal even sweeter was the fact that they only had to sign Wilson to a veteran minimum contract worth $1.2 million.

The downside, if there is one for a team atop the AFC North at 9-3, is that Wilson is only signed through the 2024-25 NFL season, meaning he’ll be a free agent once the Steelers’ season is over. But with the performance Wilson is putting on, he won’t have to play on a veteran minimum contract again in 2025.

Russell Wilson likely to land big contract in free agency

Part of the reason why Russell Wilson was so eager to sign a bottom-rate contract is because the Broncos were still paying him. In fact, if the Steelers would have signed Wilson to a larger contract, it would have reduced Denver’s cost, so he was always expected to sign for the vet min.

But that agreement ends this offseason, and after the type of season the 36-year-old has had, he’ll have no trouble landing a much bigger contract in free agency. Yet, some have wondered how much the nine-time Pro Bowl QB will be able to command.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano recently took a crack at estimating Wilson’s next contract following his latest gutsy win over the Bengals on Sunday. To no surprise, the Steelers QB is due another massive deal.

Well, define “big.” Wilson turned 36 years old last week, and his two years in Denver before this season in Pittsburgh were downright abysmal. He’s not getting the Dak Prescott four-year, $240 million deal. But could he get the Baker Mayfield three-year, $100 million deal? If he and the Steelers keep winning, that doesn’t seem impossible.



There’s a legitimate question to be asked about whether he’d get that contract from the Steelers, who also like the idea of developing Fields and might not be able to re-sign both if those QBs get interest from other teams. But given the number of teams that are going to be looking for quarterbacks, and given that it doesn’t shape up as a deep or particularly inspiring QB draft, it’s not hard to imagine some team deciding Wilson has turned a corner and could be the key to getting them to the playoffs. ESPN’s Dan Graziano on Russell Wilson’s next contract

Even though he wasn’t healthy at the start of the season, Wilson has always been hyped as the Steelers’ starting quarterback. He’s made Mike Tomlin’s confidence in him pay off, leading the Steelers to a 5-1 record since returning to health. But Pittsburgh’s work is far from done.

No matter what happens down the stretch or in the playoffs, it’s safe to say Wilson repaired his reputation and is back on track to receive widespread interest as a free agent.

