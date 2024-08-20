Under-the-radar New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers foreign free agent target reportedly won’t hit winter market

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

A talented young player that both the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers would have had on their free agent wish list this winter reportedly is not expected to be available later this year.

Entering the MLB games today, the Mets and Dodgers are in a serious battle for a spot in this year’s playoffs. LA has seen their sizable lead in the National League West dwindle to just three as the Padres are one of the hottest teams in MLB. While New York is fighting tooth and nail for one of the three NL Wild Card spots.

Both clubs are focused on extending their season into the fall. But that doesn’t mean members of the organization aren’t keeping an eye on this winter’s free-agent market. Both franchises targeted highly-touted Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto this summer. And they were likely to be in the chase for the latest stud pitcher from the land of the rising sun, Roki Sasaki.

However, this week, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale revealed that they and any other interested clubs probably won’t have a chance to land the gifted 22-year-old.

Likely New York Mets winter free-agent target, Roki Sasaki, may not be available this winter

“Japanese star Roki Sasaki, who was expected to be posted this winter, now may be having a change of heart and could stay another season in Japan,” several club executives told Nightengale. “Simply, he hasn’t been the same dominant pitcher this year.

“He is 6-3 with a 2.20 ERA but has struggled with his control. Sasaki has a career-low 4.10 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He has struck out 82 batters and walked 20 in just 69 and two third innings, yielding 52 hits.”

Roki Sasaki stats (Career): 25-13, 2.08 ERA, 0.877 WHIP, 450 SO, 75, BB, 374.2 IP

Sasaki had already been linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers this year. After speculation began that he could be available this winter. The New York Mets are also expected to be big spenders in the pitching market. After their intense pursuit of Yamamoto late last year, targeting Sasaki this offseason was likely.

Now, both teams will have to pivot to other talented starters that will be up for grabs this winter.

