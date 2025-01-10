MLB insider surprisingly reveals this NL West team no longer favorite to sign Roki Sasaki

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Roki Sasaki will soon make a decision that will alter one franchise’s future.

The 23-year-old Japanese pitching ace must choose his MLB team between January 15 – when baseball’s international signing period opens – and January 23 – when Sasaki’s posting window closes.

“The timeline for Round 2 is going to lead right up until he signs,” Sasaki’s agent Joel Wolfe told The Athletic’s Will Sammon. “We’re still talking and having Zoom calls. Teams will be notified at some point if there’s going to be additional meetings or travel or something like that. But other than that, I don’t believe there’s going to be any specific timeline.”

Nicknamed “The Monster of the Reiwa Era,” Sasaki has consistently hit triple digits with his fastball. In four seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball, he compiled a 29-15 record in 64 starts over 394⅔ innings, posting a 2.10 ERA with 510 strikeouts and 88 walks.

Due to his age and experience level (under 25 with less than six years), Sasaki will likely sign a minor-league contract worth approximately $7.5 million, the maximum bonus pool available for international amateurs. Had he waited two more years, he could have commanded a contract similar to Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million deal.

While Sasaki has reportedly met with several teams, including the Dodgers, one potential favorite appears to have fallen out of contention.

MLB insider believes NL West team no longer will be able to sign Roki Sasaki

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the San Diego Padres are no longer frontrunners to land Sasaki due to turmoil surrounding a lawsuit filed by the widow of team owner Peter Seidler.

In the lawsuit, Sheel Seidler claims her late husband’s brothers “misappropriated and misused the assets” that Peter Seidler “expressly bequeathed in trust” to her. She also alleged the brothers want to sell and possibly relocate the Padres.

“I feel bad for the Padres, but that lawsuit is not helping their case. I mean, if you’re Sasaki, do you sign up with the Padres?” Heyman said. “I certainly thought the Padres had an excellent chance. He is a longtime admirer of Yu Darvish. But, at this point, if you’re him, do you go to a team right now that’s in turmoil?”

The Padres’ rotation would have significantly benefited from signing Sasaki. Joe Musgrove will miss the 2025 season due to Tommy John surgery, while both Dylan Cease and Michael King will become free agents after the upcoming season. As a result, the Padres have reportedly begun shopping Cease to reduce their payroll.

