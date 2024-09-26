Rex Ryan claims Dallas Cowboys ‘couldn’t pony up the money’ for him to be defensive coordinator

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Could Rex Ryan have been the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys? If Jerry Jones had shown him the money, he would be, according to the NFL analyst.

Ryan, the former head coach of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, hinted during an appearance on ESPN’s DiPietro and Rothenberg radio show that he would be the Cowboys’ DC right now if the franchise met his contract demands.

Rex Ryan said he could have fixed the #Cowboys defense this season…had they offered him more money.



“I could’ve fixed [the Cowboys’ defense] in a New York minute,” Ryan said, via USA Today. “But, that being said, they couldn’t pony up the money, or I would’ve been there.”

The Cowboys’ defense has been abysmal during their 1-2 start to the season. The Cowboys are last in run defense as they’ve given up 185.7 rushing yards per game, 30th in scoring at 29.7 points allowed per game, and 28th in total yards allowed at 372.2 yards per game.

After former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn left to take the head coaching job for the Washington Commanders, the Cowboys hired ex-Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

Ryan also took a shot at Zimmer.

“You brought in a guy that was 29th in the league his last two years at Minnesota, the enthusiasm he brings when he left, that’s the guy that’s gonna inspire you? This can go really bad for Dallas,” Ryan added.

The Cowboys reportedly interviewed Ryan for the open defensive coordinator job during the offseason.

Rex Ryan’s coaching history

Ryan, who is currently an NFL analyst at ESPN, was known for his defensive chops while running the Baltimore Ravens’ defense from 2005-2008. He would then go on to become the Jets’ head coach in 2009, leading them to consecutive AFC championship games. However, Ryan was let go following the 2014 season after missing the playoffs for four straight years.

The Bills scooped Ryan up to be head coach in 2015, but it didn’t go much better. He was out after two years.

