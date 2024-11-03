Pittsburgh Steelers zeroing in on new trade target after previous deal fell through

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hunting for another wide receiver ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. That’s been an ongoing theme dating back to this offseason when rumors of Brandon Aiyuk linked the second-team All-Pro to Pittsburgh.

Of course, that trade never materialized after Aiyuk signed a contract extension with the 49ers. Yet, now we’ve learned there was another receiver the Steelers nearly traded for.

Pittsburgh Steelers wanted Christian Kirk, still focused on WR trades

The Pittsburgh Steelers can continue negotiating trades up until Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Yet, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh thought they had a trade completed for Jacksonville’s Christian Kirk. But after the receiver broke his collarbone and was ruled out for the season, the Steelers had to pivot to an alternative solution.

“Pittsburgh’s hope of upgrading its receiving corps was derailed, at least temporarily. But the Steelers are not giving up, a league source told ESPN. The Steelers have been making calls and checking on any and all available wide receivers before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, including the Jets’ Mike Williams and the Panthers’ Adam Thielen, according to league sources. The Steelers will continue pushing in an attempt to improve by the deadline, but they are far from the only team looking to better position themselves for the second half of the season.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh isn’t alone in their pursuit for a receiver upgrade ahead of the deadline. They even saw Baltimore trade for a former Steelers receiver, landing Diontae Johnson earlier in the week.

However, there are plenty of other options available. It’s just a matter of agreeing to pay the price. Yet, with the Steelers sitting in first place of the AFC North, it only makes sense to capitalize on their success, and getting another receiver could be the perfect way to make an already good team into a great one.

