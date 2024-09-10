Pittsburgh Steelers expecting Russell Wilson to miss another game

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson will still need to wait to make his regular season debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday that Justin Fields is expected to start once again in Week 2.

"Mike Tomlin just said that they're preparing Justin Fields to start on Sunday against the Broncos..



"Mike Tomlin just said that they're preparing Justin Fields to start on Sunday against the Broncos..

They'll be monitoring Russell Wilson in practice"

Pittsburgh Steelers prepping Justin Fields for another start

ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed on “The Pat McAfee Show” that the Steelers are prepping Fields to start on Sunday against the Denver Broncos as Wilson continues to deal with a calf injury that kept him out of the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

“As I sit here today, we’re preparing as if Justin will be the starting quarterback,” Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday.

Mike Tomlin: "As we sit here today, we're preparing as if Justin (Fields) is our quarterback."



Tomlin said they'll monitor Russ' status. He's scheduled to be limited tomorrow. They'll "play it by ear" based on Russ' participation and when he can participate.

The Steelers will continue to monitor Wilson’s calf injury as the Pro Bowl quarterback won’t practice until at least Thursday. Wilson aggravated his calf injury during practice last week in the lead-up to the game against the Falcons.

Fields went 17-of-23 for 156 passing yards and rushed for another 57, in the Steelers’ 18-10 win over the Falcons.

With Wilson on the shelf, it’s another chance for Fields to prove that he can be a starting NFL-caliber quarterback. Fields was once the future of the Chicago Bears after the organization drafted him 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He showed flashes while with the Bears but finished with an 11-28 record during his three seasons in Chicago.

The Steelers acquired Fields from the Bears for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

