NFL insider says he’d be ‘shocked’ if Pittsburgh Steelers don’t trade for upgrade at this position before Nov. 5

A notable NFL insider claimed on Wednesday he would be “shocked” if the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t make a trade to upgrade a specific position before next week’s trade deadline.

While many experts viewed the Steelers as the third-best team in the AFC North, they head into Week 9 as the top team in the division. The team owns a 6-2 record, and after some offensive struggles earlier in the year, the O has been better in recent weeks with Russell Wilson at quarterback.

However, the division will remain tough all season and the defending Super Bowl champions are in the conference. If the Steelers truly want to reach the AFC championship early next year, they need to try and improve certain spots on the roster before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.

Over the last five months, the team has been linked to blockbuster trades for 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk and future Hall-of-Famer Davante Adams. And on Wednesday, NFL insider James Palmer explained why he believes the team is a lock to make a deal for a receiver before the deadline next week.

Pittsburgh Steelers record: 6-2

Are Pittsburgh Steelers a lock to make wide receiver trade before next week’s NFL trade deadline?

“The Steelers are aggressively looking for a wide receiver. I think they’re going to have multiple options they look at. And I think their perception of the position, even though they were aggressive before, has changed even further with the way Russell Wilson has played these last few weeks,” Palmer said during a Bleacher Report live stream today. “I would be shocked if they didn’t make a move for a wide receiver to compliment George Pickens.”

Top receiver George Pickens has had a good season, but the Steelers passing attack needs more weapons if they hope to compete with the AFC elites. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, many of the best options are off the market after Amari Cooper and Deandre Hopkins were also traded over the last couple of weeks.

The most likely target for the team is probably Jets receiver Mike Williams. He would certainly be a solid addition, and give them a nice endzone threat. Rams star Cooper Kupp would also be an option, but it’s likely a long shot based on LA’s rumored asking price.

