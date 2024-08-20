Pittsburgh Steelers reporter reveals team’s hard-line stance in Brandon Aiyuk trade talks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been tied to a Brandon Aiyuk trade for months in NFL rumors. After prolonged negotiations with the San Francisco 49ers, the Steelers front office has reportedly drawn a line in the sand with negotiations for the All-Pro receiver.

There is plenty of mutual interest between Aiyuk and Pittsburgh. He blocked trades to the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, refusing to sign contract extensions with either team, because he wanted to play for the Steelers. The two sides even agreed to terms on a long-term deal that would make him one of the highest-paid NFL players.

Brandon Aiyuk stats (ESPN): 75 receptions, 1,342 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 17.9 ypr

However, to this point, San Francisco and Pittsburgh haven’t come to terms on a deal. Aiyuk is still popping up in NFL rumors, but there seems to be a growing belief he’ll get a deal done with the 49ers. It all has to do with negotiations between San Francisco and Pittsburgh.

The 49ers looked around the league for another partner to swing a three-team deal, prioritizing a wide receiver to replace Aiyuk. Nothing has come to fruition, which all comes back to a hard-line stance the Steelers front office is taking in trade talks.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Gerry Dulac of KDKA-TV said that the Steelers are “very adamant” about not including a player in their trade package to San Francisco for Aiyuk.

Brandon Aiyuk contract (Spotrac): $14.124 million salary in 2024, NFL free agent in 2025

“The Steelers, I was told, were not going to offer any players in the trade. They were going to offer draft picks, a number two, and then something else. I guess they are just kind of waiting to see what the 49ers decide to do.” Gerry Dulac on the Pittsburgh Steelers trade offer for Brandon Aiyuk

The Steelers likely know that the 49ers have been partially using teams to negotiate a contract extension for Aiyuk on their behalf. San Francisco found what teams like the Browns, Steelers and Patriots were willing to offer and improved their extension proposal with that information. While it does increase the likelihood of Aiyuk never playing for the Steelers, Pittsburgh’s approach to trade talks might be the right one.