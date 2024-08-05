NFL insider reports Pittsburgh Steelers are still looking to pull off blockbuster trade

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are roughly a month away from their regular season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Most of the talk in Pittsburgh has been a competition between two new Steelers quarterbacks in that of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. It will continue to dominate headlines until Tomlin ultimately makes his decision. For now, things are not looking great as it relates to Wilson earning the QB1 job.

The other backdrop here is just who will be catching passes fom Pittsburgh’s unnamed starting quarterback. It traded away former Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers during the spring.

George Pickens is slated to be WR1. The Steelers also added veteran Van Jefferson in free agency while selecting former Michigan receiver Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

This is not necessarily an ideal situation for the Steelers. It has also led to speculation that general manager Omar Khan could look to pull off a big move for a wide receiver.

Pittsburgh Steelers continue to be linked to blockbuster trade

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported recently that Pittsburgh is keeping its eyes on help at both wide receiver and cornerback. His report notes that a notable trade could be in the cards at both positions.

This past offseason saw the Steelers linked to All-Pro San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. There is now a growing chance that he will actually be moved ahead of Week 1. Though, any move to acquire Aiyuk would likely require giving up Pickens. Whether the Steelers would do that remains to be seen.

At this point in the summer, there are very few options. The Cincinnati Bengals are not trading Tee Higgins to a division rival. While he’s a holdout from Dallas Cowboys training camp, it’s unlikely that CeeDee Lamb will be moved. Meanwhile, it stands to reason that Davante Adams will remain with the Las Vegas Raiders for at least one more season.

