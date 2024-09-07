Russell Wilson’s injury likely forcing Pittsburgh Steelers into Week 1 backup QB plan

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Russell Wilson in hopes that the former Super Bowl winner could spark an offense that scored the fifth-fewest points in the NFL. Unfortunately, it looks like Wilson’s starting debut with Pittsburgh will have to wait based on the latest Steelers injury update.

Related: NFL coverage map Week 1: NFL TV map, broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

Pittsburgh Steelers expected to start Justin Fields vs Falcons

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson has been battling a calf injury since the first week of training camp. He still started and played a drive during the final Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game, but maybe the 35-year-old should have rested.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the odds of Justin Fields starting on Sunday are much higher than Wilson’s chances. The former Seahawks and Broncos quarterback will test his calf on Saturday before a final decision is made for Sunday’s game.

Yet, as Rapoport noted, “absent some sort of magic potion,” Fields will be the starter against the Falcons.

Justin Fields is expected to start on Sunday via @RapSheet on @NFLFantasy pic.twitter.com/FUUEv6f9WN — Adam Rank (@adamrank) September 6, 2024

Fields took all the reps witht he first-string offense in practice this week, in additon to seeing extra time with the starters during Wilson’s absences in training camp too. Both on one-year contracts, if Fields can lead a high-powered offense, it could be tough for Wilson to get his job back, but the first test arrives on Sunday.

Related: Week 1 fantasy QB rankings: Identifying 15 best fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 1