NFL insider explains major factors that will affect Russell Wilson’s Pittsburgh Steelers return or departure in 2025

An NFL insider recently detailed why Russell Wilson has a lot of loyalty to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but what could also play a huge role in his potential departure in the offseason.

A few years ago, Russell Wilson was a Pro Bowler and had the credentials of a future Hall-of-Famer. However, his two-year run with the Denver Broncos completely changed the narrative of what was a legendary NFL career. He seemed like a shell of himself, was benched late in the 2023 season, and eventually cut by the team.

Related: Where do the Pittsburgh Steelers land in our latest NFL offense rankings?

That is why the Steelers were able to sign him to a bargain-basement $1.2 million contract in the spring. Yet, when they traded for former Chicago Bears first-round pick Justin Fields soon after, it seemed like Wilson was no guarantee to be the team’s starter. Then, when he got hurt in preseason and Fields led the team to a 4-2 start, the 36-year-old’s career seemed in serious trouble.

However, despite solid play from Fields, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made the bold decision to start Wilson once he was healthy. And fortunately, the eight-time Pro Bowler has not made the coach regret it. He is 5-1 as the team’s starter this season. Has made a huge difference in the passing game. And he hit a peak moment in Week 13 when he threw for over 400 yards and three TDs in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, the narrative on Russell Wilson has changed again. And talk of returning to Pittsburgh on a multi-year pact after the season is not out of the question. However, On Wednesday, Bleacher Report NFL insider James Palmer revealed what factors could play a huge role in Wilson continuing this success in 2025.

Russell Wilson stats (2024): 5-1 record, 1626 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 104.3 passer ratings

Arthur Smith could play massive role in whether Russell Wilson returns to Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I was told this by former teammates of Russ’ that speak to him still on a daily basis. Mike Tomlin believes in him wholeheartedly,” Palmer revealed. “He wanted this to happen. He wanted him to be the starter. We know the way Justin Fields played. But even during that time, he was telling Russell Wilson this is your team.

“That went a long way with Russell Wilson. The belief that Mike Tomlin had in him and the way this offense works with Arthur Smith and Russell Wilson working together is a massive reason why this is working.”

The connection the QB and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator have made in 2024 is a key part of his success. But the strong showing they have had together may open the door to a second head coach opportunity for the former Atlanta Falcons coach, according to Palmer.

Russell Wilson contract: One year, $1.2 million

“What if Arther Smith doesn’t stay? My understanding is he is going to get some interviews in this next head coaching cycle,” said Palmer. “If you talk to people around the league — [Atlanta was] a terrible QB situation, dealt with some of the worst dead money a head coach has had to deal with after the Matt Ryan situation in terms of the salary cap restraints — does he get a redo?

“A lot of people think some interviews are coming for Arthur Smith… So if Arthur Smith leaves, there is some thought are you going to see the same Russell Wilson that we’ve seen this season? There are a lot of moving parts in Pittsburgh.”

Palmer claims winning a game in the playoffs could further the interest in both Wilson and Smith this offseason. While Wilson would probably like to stay in Pittsburgh, one also has to wonder if he could follow Smith to another team because he understands how important he has been to reenergizing his career this year.

Related: Where does Russell Wilson come in at in our latest NFL QB rankings?