Pittsburgh Steelers rumored to have interest in Pro Bowl receiver

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Seemingly all offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers were linked to potential wide receiver upgrades. One of the names linked to the Steelers included Brandon Aiyuk, who has since signed a long-term extension with the San Francisco 49ers.

Now that the NFL trade deadline has passed long ago, the teams can only upgrade their roster through free agency, or the waiver process. According to one trusted source, the Steelers could turn to the waiver wire to add a Pro Bowl receiver their fans are already very familiar with.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2025 winner

Pittsburgh Steelers could claim Diontae Johnson off waivers

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Back in 2019, the Pittsburgh Steelers identified Diontae Johnson as their next mid-round receiver target by selecting him 66th overall in the third round. Johnson lived up to his draft status and then some. In his third season, Johnson recorded 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns, earning him a trip to the Pro Bowl.

The 5-foot-10 receiver hasn’t been able to maintain that same success, but he continues to receive opportunities around the NFL. Once his five-year tenure in Pittsburgh wrapped up following the 2023 season, Johnson landed a contract with the Carolina Panthers, who traded him to the Baltimore Ravens just ahead of this season’s trade deadline.

But Johnson’s time in Baltimore didn’t last long. After appearing in four games and making one start, where he recorded just one catch for six yards, the Ravens released Johnson due to him reportedly being unwilling to enter the game in Week 13.

Now, Johnson is subject to the waiver process, giving teams with the worst records first dibs on claiming him. Yet, there’s a sense that a trio of playoff contenders are hoping Johnson falls to them instead.

Specifically, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicates that the Steelers are hoping to land Johnson via waivers. Yet, he also adds that the Chiefs and Chargers could be vying for Johnson’s services too.

Teams will know whether they’ve landed Johnson via waivers by 4 pm ET on Monday when claims are processed.

Related: Kansas City Chiefs rumors tie team to Pro Bowl receiver