MLB insider believes Philadelphia Phillies need to target this All-Star reliever in free agency, would be ‘really good fit’

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to remake the backend of their bullpen as two of their top relievers test free agency.

Jeff Hoffman, who made the All-Star team for the first time in 2024, and Carlos Estevez, whom the Phillies acquired at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Angels, are both seeking big-money deals. Teams interested in Hoffman are reportedly considering converting him back to a starter, a role he’s familiar with after making 50 starts during his nine-year career.

Hoffman revitalized his career in Philadelphia as a high-leverage reliever. Across 122 appearances over two seasons, he has posted a 2.28 ERA, struck out 158 batters over 118 2/3 innings, and recorded an ERA+ of 184.

Estevez’s tenure with the Phillies proved disappointing despite being the most coveted reliever at the trade deadline. In 20 games, his walks per nine innings increased compared to his time with the Angels, while his strikeouts per nine declined. He struggled with control, allowing 27 baserunners in 21 innings, including two intentional walks.

MLB insider believes Philadelphia Phillies should target All-Star Tanner Scott

As the Phillies explore replacement options, MLB insider Jon Paul Morosi suggests All-Star reliever Tanner Scott as a potential target.

Scott, 30, whom the Miami Marlins traded to the San Diego Padres at the deadline, has emerged as one of baseball’s elite relievers over the past two seasons. The left-hander made his first All-Star team in 2024 and finished the year with impressive numbers: a 1.75 ERA across 72 games, 84 strikeouts over 72 innings, and a dominant 252 ERA+.

“You talk about the Phillies and their need for relief pitching help given the issues they’ve had with their bullpen in the last couple years, I think Scott, for me, is a really good fit in Philadelphia,” Morosi said.

"[Christian] Walker and the Mariners – that is one of the pairings that I am watching very carefully here potentially in the days ahead [of the Winter Meetings]."



– @jonmorosi on #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/WSJ7zwQmQR — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 4, 2024

The Phillies’ bullpen finished 14th in ERA in 2024 and imploded during the National League Division Series against the New York Mets. Hoffman surrendered six earned runs in 1 1/3 innings across three games, while Estevez’s tenure ended on a sour note when he gave up a grand slam to Francisco Lindor in the Mets’ NLDS-clinching Game 4.

Scott’s market is expected to heat up during next week’s MLB winter meetings, with ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projecting a four-year, $54 million contract for the reliever.

