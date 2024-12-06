Philadelphia Phillies insider reveals All-Star free agent ‘less realistic’ as Alec Bohm replacement

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As the baseball world awaits Juan Soto’s free-agency decision, the Philadelphia Phillies are trying to figure out how to upgrade their club after two disappointing postseason endings.

The Phillies have reportedly made All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm available in the right deal, but who would be his replacement if a trade actually happens?

Don’t expect that to be two-time World Series winner Alex Bregman.

“It is natural to connect the Phillies to a high-profile free agent like Alex Bregman, but an actual match is less realistic,” The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reports. “Teams that pursue but don’t sign Bregman might have more interest in Bohm, which could help the Phillies obtain the high price they have placed on him. It’s a tricky dance.”

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Phillies have top prospect Aidan Miller in the pipeline, but he most likely won’t be called up until 2026 unless he forces the franchise’s hand. The team would likely prefer a placeholder rather than committing to another long-term deal.

Related: Seattle Mariners balk at outrageous asking price for Alec Bohm as Philadelphia Phillies reportedly want these young All-Star pitchers in return

Why didn’t the Philadelphia Phillies pursue Juan Soto?

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Despite being linked early in the process, the Phillies never met with Soto as owner John Middleton believed the four-time All-Star wanted to stay in New York.

“The Phillies, according to multiple major-league sources, never met with Soto. They are not among the teams, those sources said, that are bidding on Soto. His contract will be worth at least $600 million, The Athletic reported this week. The Phillies were viewed as long shots to land Soto; rather than devote time and resources so they could say they tried, they have concentrated their efforts elsewhere,” Gelb reports.

Currently, the Phillies have the second-highest payroll in MLB at $282 million going into 2025, crossing baseball’s third tax threshold of $281 million. The fourth tier stands at $301 million, which the Phillies could easily surpass next year.

The Phillies have also reportedly made All-Star pitcher Ranger Suárez and outfielder Nick Castellanos available. Moving Castellanos appears less likely since he is still owed $40 million over the last two years of his contract.

Related: Juan Soto to get three-quarters of a billion dollars? Top MLB insider throws out astronomical number that easily tops Shohei Ohtani’s deal