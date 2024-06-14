Prominent MLB insider predicts Philadelphia Phillies land most sought-after closer on trade block

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Could the Philadelphia Phillies bolster their bullpen with one of the best closers in 2024? A top MLB insider believes they are the favorites in a potential chase.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Phillies sit atop not just the National League East standings but have the best record in the NL. The team has gotten off to a flying start in 2024 and is primed to be a serious contender to reach the World Series in October — barring major injuries.

Also Read: Philadelphia Phillies game today – TV schedule, channel, score, stats and Phillies schedule 2024

While they have a strong roster, there are areas they could certainly improve and one of those is the back of the bullpen. While Jose Alvarado has been rock-solid this season, he has given the Phillies enough reason to be concerned about how he will fair in highly pressurized situations in the MLB Playoffs. It’s why Philly has been linked to potential trades for another closer.

The player that most contenders would love to have is Oakland Athletics stud closer Mason Miller. The fireballer has taken MLB by storm this year, and it’s why there is doubt if the team would actually pull the trigger on a trade for their best player.

Mason Miller stats (2024): 12 saves, 2.40 ERA, 0.867 WHIP, 55 SO, 11 BB, 30.0 IP

However, if they do decide to take the bold step of making a blockbuster deal for the 25-year-old, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman predicts the Philadelphia Phillies would be the team that gets him.

“Rivals say Oakland should trade him. Of course. They’d all like him. Phillies baseball president Dave Dombrowski likes hard throwers, and this is the hardest thrower,” Heyman added on Thursday.

Also Read: Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees reportedly eyeing same trade target

Recent reports have suggested that the Athletics might ask for at least two top 10 prospects from whatever team makes a serious push to land the gifted closer before the July 30 MLB trade deadline.