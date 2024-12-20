Philadelphia Phillies make head-scratching decision to sign injury-prone outfielder

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies made a baffling signing Thursday night in an effort to upgrade their outfield.

According to multiple reports, including ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Phillies signed 31-year-old outfielder Max Kepler to a one-year, $10 million deal. He’s coming off a season where he slashed .253/.302/.380, hit just eight home runs, had a career-worst 91 OPS+, and was limited to 105 games due to right knee and hip injuries with the Minnesota Twins.

Kepler was initially signed out of Germany by the Twins and became the second German-born player to ever make it to the major leagues. He spent 10 seasons in Minnesota before becoming a free agent.

His best season came in 2019 when he hit 36 home runs, with an .855 OPS, 123 OPS+, and 4.0 WAR.

Related: Will Philadelphia Phillies trade Alec Bohm this offseason? MLB insider reveals latest update

What does Max Kepler bring to the Philadelphia Phillies?

Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images

It’s an odd signing because it’s hard to see what Kepler brings to the Phillies. He has played right and center fields, but never left. Nick Castellanos appears entrenched in right field unless the Phillies somehow trade him and the two years and $40 million left on his contract.

He’s a left-handed hitter and hits righties better than lefties, similar to left fielder Brandon Marsh. Kepler won’t be platooning with Marsh, and with the money he was given, it appears the Phillies expect an everyday role for the former Twins outfielder. With the signing, it looks like Marsh will be platooning with Johan Rojas in center, despite Marsh’s numbers playing better in left.

Where Kepler will fit into a left-handed heavy lineup is also a puzzle. On top of Marsh, the Phillies also have Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Bryson Stott. The Phillies were looking for a power-hitting corner outfielder, but Kepler doesn’t fit that mold. He has 161 home runs over his 10 seasons, and in six of those years, he had a mediocre OPS+ of 98 or below.

Kepler’s durability and productivity have been a concern, as he hasn’t played in more than 130 games over the last four seasons. He’s been placed on the injured list nine times in his career.

Kepler also has a high chase rate, which has been the Phillies’ downfall. According to Baseball Savant, Kepler’s chase rate is 30.5%.

Does this move take the Phillies off the board for free-agent All-Star outfielders Anthony Santander or Teoscar Hernandez? That remains to be seen.

Related: Philadelphia Phillies reportedly asked for insane return from AL team in Alec Bohm trade