Philadelphia Eagles selling packed snow from playoff win over Los Angeles Rams for insane price

It was a winter wonderland during the Los Angeles Rams–Philadelphia Eagles playoff game this past Sunday.

Snow fell heavily during the second half of the game where the Eagles pulled off a nail-biting 28-22 win to advance to the NFC Championship game against NFC East rival Washington Commanders.

Running back Saquon Barkley was his masterful self once again, rushing for 205 yards, including touchdown runs of 62 and 78 yards. On his final scoring run, Barkley reached speeds of up to 20 mph in the snow before sliding into the white powder to celebrate.

Now, the Eagles have teamed up with The Realest to sell a unique “collectible” from the game.

Related: Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson to surprisingly make more money than this Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro in 2025

Philadelphia Eagles selling packed snow from playoff win over Los Angeles Rams

This is a new one. The Eagles are selling the snow from the snow game and Saquon Barkley setting the Eagles playoff record with 205 rushing yards.



“The snow, being offered in partnership with The Realest™, has been collected, carefully preserved, and authenticated to allow fans… pic.twitter.com/He31GD4IED — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 22, 2025

To celebrate their latest playoff victory, the Eagles are selling pints of packed snow from the game for a whopping $50. And, of course, it sold out in less than a day.

The snow was collected from the end zone at Lincoln Financial Field following the game.

“This isn’t your typical piece of memorabilia—it’s a tangible, frozen snapshot of the grit, passion, and determination that defined the iconic game,” the statement reads. “By preserving and authenticating the very snow that surrounded this monumental game, fans are offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect with the playoff experience like never before.”

The Realest says the Eagles ground crew collected the snow following the game, making it the “first-ever authenticated snow collectible tied to a historic playoff win.”

Snow from the @Eagles’ end zone, collected after their legendary 28–22 playoff win vs. the Rams in the snow (1/19/2025), is now available for purchase in very limited quantities!



This historic game at Lincoln Financial Field is already etched in Eagles history.



Own the… pic.twitter.com/AgPhH3kBPT — THE REALEST (@THEREALESTCOM) January 22, 2025

/h

It does come with a warning though: do not eat! The snow could contain dirt and other elements from the field.

The snow is packaged in insulated containers and preserved with dry ice.

The Eagles will face the Commanders at home on Sunday for the right to go to the Super Bowl.

Related: NFC Championship Game predictions: Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles