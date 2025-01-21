Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson to surprisingly make more money than this Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro in 2025

The Chicago Bears backed up the Brinks truck for new head coach Ben Johnson.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Bears will be paying Johnson $13 million a year, making him the seventh-highest-paid head coach in the NFL.

Johnson is getting paid the big bucks to turn around a once-prominent franchise. The Bears haven’t made the playoffs since 2020 and are moving onto their fourth head coach (including interim coach Thomas Brown) since 2021.

Johnson is also being tasked with developing former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams into a franchise quarterback to lead them back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2006 season.

Johnson, who is coming over from the Detroit Lions after serving as offensive coordinator the last three seasons, will actually be making $2 million more than his former boss, Dan Campbell. Even more notably, Johnson will be making more money in 2025 than an All-Pro and MVP candidate from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles superstar will make less in 2025 than Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson

Running back Saquon Barkley, who became the ninth player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season, will be making less money than Chicago’s new head coach in 2025. According to Spotrac, Barkley’s total cash for 2025 will come out to $11 million, $2 million less than what Johnson will be paid.

In fact, Johnson would be the fifth-highest-paid member of the Bears organization for the next season. Only four players are making more:

With the type of compensation Johnson is receiving, the Bears clearly expect him to turn around the franchise relatively quickly.

