NFL coaches call out Ben Johnson for play-calling in Detroit Lions’ playoff loss

Just days after the Detroit Lions were upset in the Divisional Round of the playoffs by the Washington Commanders, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson accepted the Chicago Bears’ coaching job. As he settles into his first head-coaching gig, some of his peers are quite critical of his final performance in Detroit.

In Saturday’s Divisional Round loss to the Commanders at Ford Field, the Lions’ offense put up 31 points with 521 total yards of offense and a 7.7 yards-per-play average. However, Detroit scored just 10 second-half points and finished the game with a 33.3 percent third-down conversion rate.

The defeat was a massive disappointment for a franchise many expected to reach the Super Bowl. Instead, the Lions’ season ended prematurely and the team is poised to lose both of its coordinators to head-coaching jobs this offseason. While the Bears’ hiring of Johnson is receiving praise, his peers were critical of some of the decision-making in his final game with Detroit.

Speaking to Mike Sando of The Athletic, one veteran NFL coach was critical of Johnson’s decision to go away from the run game in the second half when it dominated Detroit in the first two quarters. As the coach also argued, running the football would’ve taken more pressure off an injury-depleted Lions’ defense.

“I know how they got there, but at some point, you have to acknowledge you are depleted on defense and ask how you can keep the ball out of the other team’s hands. They call a reverse pass when they are in a 10-point game with plenty of time, with a lot of talented players on that offense, in a game where they are getting 8 yards a carry on the ground.” Anonymous NFL coach on Ben Johnson’s play-calling in the Detroit Lions’ Divisional Round loss

With Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit did whatever it wanted on the ground. Even after cutting back on rushing attempts in the second half, the Lions still finished with 201 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns and an 8.7 yards-per-carry average.

Another source of criticism of Johnson was his decision late in the game, with Detroit trailing by 10 points, to have a reverse with wide receiver Jameson Williams throwing downfield. The play call backfired, with Williams just throwing the ball up and getting intercepted.

“I’m not sure those quarterback errors are overly aggressive plays. But the reverse and letting the kid throw it, I mean, come on. A non-quarterback threading that ball in there? These possessions are precious.” Anonymous NFL coach to The Athletic on Ben Johnson’s trick play with Jameson Williams

The interception effectively sealed the Lions’ comeback hopes and marked their fourth of five turnovers in the 45-31 loss. It also goes down as one of the defining plays of Johnson’s stint as play-caller before leaving for Chicago.

Now he’ll run the Bears’ offense, operating with a far worse offensive line than he had in Detroit with worse offensive weapons. He’ll also have to work with Caleb Williams on playing within the structure of his offense and reducing the alarming number of sacks Williams took as a rookie.

