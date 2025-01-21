Chicago Bears shockingly did not do this during Ben Johnson’s hiring process

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears finally have their new head coach in hopes of getting the franchise back to prominence.

Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will become Chicago’s fourth head coach (including interim coach Thomas Brown) since 2021. The Bears fired Matt Eberflus a day after their Thanksgiving loss to the Lions, where he royally mismanaged the final minute of the game.

Chicago was in the midst of a six-game losing streak when Eberflus was dismissed. He finished his nearly three seasons with the Bears with a 14-32 record, becoming the first head coach in Bears history to be fired mid-season.

The Bears are now turning the page with Johnson, hoping he can bring his innovative offensive approach to a struggling unit. In 2024, Chicago finished 28th in points per game (18.2), next-to-last in passing yards per game (181.5), and last in total yards per game (284.6). Johnson will also be tasked with developing No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams into a franchise quarterback.

However, the Bears’ process of landing Johnson took an unusual route compared to other coaching candidates.

NFL insider reveals Chicago Bears didn’t meet with Ben Johnson in-person during hiring process

According to NFL insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, Johnson never had an official in-person interview with the Bears before he was hired — only participating in a virtual meeting.

“A virtual meeting and backchannel conversations with those close to Johnson was enough,” Meirov reported.

You don’t often see this in the NFL coaching cycle: The #Bears are hiring Ben Johnson without even having an official in-person interview. A virtual meeting and backchannel conversations with those close to Johnson was enough — and they sealed the deal today. Johnson is now set… https://t.co/5QdPTDoGmE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 20, 2025

The unconventional approach might have raised some eyebrows, but the Bears’ front office appeared confident in their evaluation of Johnson.

Reports indicate Johnson had his sights set on the Bears job for some time. “He wanted this Bears job last year,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on her Scoop City podcast, noting that the opportunity to coach Williams was a major factor.

Johnson faces a significant challenge in turning around a Bears team that finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record. Chicago holds the 10th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

