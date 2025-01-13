Philadelphia Eagles’ key starter suffers season-ending injury

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Sunday afternoon’s Philadelphia Eagles playoff win over the Green Bay Packers was a strong sign for a team that didn’t make it past the Wild Card round last season. Not only that, the Eagles looked dominant in the 22-10 win, and now they’ll be at home again, hosting another fellow NFC playoff team.

But it wasn’t all sunshine after Sunday’s win. An Eagles starter also suffered a serious injury that will keep him from participating in Philadelphia’s remaining postseason matchups.

Related: 6 Super Bowl LIX matchups we’d love to see

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean out for remainder of NFL playoffs

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t struggle to slow down the Green Bay Packers’ offense on Sunday. But the Eagles will need to rely on their depth even more in their next matchup.

During Sunday’s win, starting linebacker Nakobe Dean suffered what looked like a serious knee injury, requiring him to be carted off the field. He did not return to the game.

Early Monday morning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed Dean suffered a torn patellar tendon, which will require season-ending surgery. He will not be able to return, even if the Eagles reach the Super Bowl. In fact, this injury could even cause Dean to miss the start of the 2025 NFL season.

After a season that saw Dean finish with a career-high 128 tackles, ranking second among all Eagles players, his loss will certainly be felt. For now, the Eagles are expected to continue relying on Oren Burks to help make up for Dean’s loss in the middle of their defense.

Related: 2024 NFL Draft redo: Redrafting the first round