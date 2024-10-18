Philadelphia Eagles starter trashes the quality of MetLife Stadium ahead of New York Giants matchup

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Sunday’s Philadelphia Eagles versus New York Giants matchup at MetLife Stadium features a lot of fun storylines. For one, it’s Saquon Barkley’s first regular season game back at his old digs as a member of the Eagles. Another sees former New York Jets draft bust Mekhi Becton return to his old digs too, even if he doesn’t get to go against his former team in Week 7.

Becton is thrilled to now be the Eagles’ starting right guard, but he’s not exactly happy about having to play at MetLife Stadium again.

Mekhi Becton blasts MetLife Stadium ahead of Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants game

Mekhi Becton played his home games at MetLife Stadium for the first three years of his career. It would have been four, but the former 11th-overall pick suffered two serious knee injuries, one of which cost him the entire 2022 season.

When Becton became a free agent for the first time of his NFL career, he stayed far away from the Jets and Giants, both of which play their home games at MetLife Stadium. Now as he has a chance to go back to his old stadium, Becton went out of his way to complain about the quality of the turf.

“I don’t wanna play in that shitty stadium. It’s bad. Everything is just bad about that stadium. I don’t really like it. I’m just glad I only gotta do it one time a year. Just gotta go in there, do my 1-11 and go home.



You can just tell the difference like if you was to get on that turf and (then) go on a different turf. You can tell. It’s a night and day difference in turf. It just feels lifted. There’s a lot of things that doesn’t feel right about that turf.” Mekhi Becton on MetLife Stadium turf

It should be noted that the turf at MetLife was changed from UBU Speed S5-M turf to FieldTurf Core HD in 2023. Yet, Becton had a chance to play on both types and he clearly still isn’t a fan of the ‘newer’ style.

As to taking on the Giants? Becton’s actually a bit excited to go up against what he says were like the Jets’ big brothers during his tenure.

“It’s like a whole another side. The way I put it when I was there, we was like the little brothers to them. On their side, they had all their trophies and Super Bowls and on our side — we were the New York Jets.” Becton comparing Jets to Giants

Becton may not be a part of his self-proclaimed sibling rivalry, but it’s clear he’s happy to no longer have to call MetLife Stadium his home.

