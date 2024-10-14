Philadelphia Eagles star rips into his offense after narrow Week 6 win

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles moved to 3-2 with a victory on Sunday, but the 20-16 win over the Browns was far from pretty. While the Eagles managed to gain 372 yards from scrimmage, they were just 5-of-14 on third downs. Plus, Philadelphia’s usually strong rushing attack only averaged 3.2 yards per attempt.

A win is a win, but it’s clear the offense, which ranks 18th in the NFL after being seventh in scoring in 2023, isn’t operating at full capacity even after the Week 5 bye.

Related: NFL QB Rankings

Lane Johnson says Philadelphia Eagles have a ‘constipated offense’

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles snuck away with a win on Sunday, but not everyone felt good about it. Certainly not as happy as coach Nick Sirianni was, who could be seen talking trash to some fans at the game.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni appears to have some words towards the crowd as the clocked ticked down in the Philly victory. pic.twitter.com/XILkMvVamD — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 13, 2024

Yet, two-time All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson admits the Eagles’ offense simply isn’t flowing the way it should be right now.

“We’re a constipated offense. That’s what it f—ing feels like. We’re definitely frustrated. We have a lot of ability, a lot of talent and we are making games more competitive than they need to be. It’s something that we’ve got to fix. As far as talent-wise, this is one of the more loaded offenses I’ve been a part of but we still have to go prove it.” Lane Johnson on Philadelphia Eagles offense

While the Eagles were able to finish with a win, they haven’t been able to start strongly. As NBCSportsPhiladelphia’s Dave Zangaro pointed out, the Eagles are the only team in the NFL that has yet to score in the first quarter of a game this season. They’re also just the fourth team in the past 10 years without a first-quarter point through five games.

As Johnson said, it’s a talented offense, but the Eagles need to figure out how to be more consistent heading into a Week 7 matchup against a ninth-ranked Giants scoring defense.

Related: NFL Week 7 predictions: Projecting every game for Week 7