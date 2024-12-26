Do Philadelphia Eagles have QB crisis? Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett listed on injury report ahead of Cowboys clash

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Injury concerns are mounting on the quarterback front for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jalen Hurts (concussion) and Kenny Pickett (ribs) appeared on the team’s Christmas Day injury report as “did not practice” and “limited participation,” respectively. Since the team didn’t practice Wednesday, the report represents an estimation.

Hurts exited Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter after sustaining a head injury. Pickett entered and finished the drive with a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown.

Pickett completed 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards, with one touchdown and a costly interception deep in Eagles territory that Washington converted into a touchdown. He also sustained a rib injury during the game.

The Commanders erased a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to win 36-33.

Now, attention shifts to Week 17’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and the crucial question of who will be under center.

Related: Where do the Philadelphia Eagles land in latest power rankings?

If Jalen Hurts and Kenny Pickett can’t go for Sunday, who will be the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting QB?

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Thursday’s practice should provide more clarity on the quarterback situation. While Hurts remains in the concussion protocol, making his status uncertain for the Cowboys game, concerns about Pickett’s rib injury could force the Eagles to turn to their third quarterback.

In that scenario, Philadelphia would rely on second-year quarterback Tanner McKee, who has yet to take an NFL snap. The Eagles selected McKee in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Stanford.

The Eagles currently have no quarterbacks on their practice squad. Their decision not to sign additional quarterbacks this week might suggest optimism about the availability of both Hurts and Pickett.

The Eagles enter as eight-point home favorites against the Cowboys. If the Eagles win Sunday, they clinch the NFC East title.

Related: NFL insider suggests Philadelphia Eagles could be searching for new offensive coordinator after season